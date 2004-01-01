The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Rapid Vienna

European football is back, albeit not in the manner Arsenal would ideally prefer. Indeed, they're in Europa League action for the fourth season running, which will be viewed as another route to get back into the Champions League.

In order to claim major European silverware they'll need to navigate their way past a group featuring Rapid Vienna, Molde and Dundalk, the former being their first opponents of the competition.

On paper, their 800-mile trip to Austria is the toughest they'll face, so the lineup will need to reflect that. Here is how Arsenal should take to the field on Thursday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - While supporters may want to see Alex Runarsson handed his Arsenal debut, it might be the wrong occasion to throw him into the starting lineup, so number one Leno should get the nod.



David Luiz (CB) - Despite having eight central defenders on their books, Arsenal only have two available for selection. Yes, really. Therefore Luiz will take his place in the side.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - Pablo Mari isn't set to be fit in time to start after four months out, so there will be a first taste of European football in an Arsenal shirt for Gabriel.



Sead Kolasinac (CB) - Kieran Tierney's understudy will come into a back three for Thursday. Kolasinac is hardly a reassuring presence, but a necessary one to provide the Scotsman adequate resting time.

2. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Cedric Soares (RWB) - While the length of deal he was handed and the fact Arsenal signed him already injured should be questioned, he's proven himself to be an adequate enough right-back.



Thomas Partey (CM) - A full debut for the summer signing in Austria would be a great way to embed him into Mikel Arteta's style ahead of Sunday. Could be set for a 60-minute or so spell in the game.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Keeping the ball and tiring the opposition out will be the aim of the game, and Elneny's neat short passing will be key to that.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - With Bukayo Saka now certain to be a regular Premier League starter, Maitland-Niles will resume his place at left wing-back. His dummy runs in forward areas will open the spaces for the forwards to drift into.

3. Forwards

Reiss Nelson (RW) - With top-flight football hard to come by for the 20-year-old, Europa League matches will be his chance to give Arteta a selection headache for each weekend.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - The number one striker spot was a tussle between Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette at the end of last season, but the latter seems to have won his place in the Premier League lineups.



Willian (LW) - Based off of the minutes played for him and Nicolas Pepe against City, it could be Willian who gets the nod on the left hand side. Not his preferred slot, but Arteta highlighted his versatility when he signed him.