The Arsenal lineup that should start against West Brom

Arsenal host West Brom at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking to banish the painful memories of their midweek Europa League exit.

Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal on Thursday, sending them crashing out of the competition 2-1 on aggregate. The result not only ends their hopes of getting back into the Champions League, it also means the Gunners will now go without any European football next season for the first time in 25 years.

In the Premier League, Arsenal haven't been good enough either. Their 2-0 win at Newcastle last time out was just their fifth win in their last 14 games, and their inconsistent form is only good enough to see them scraping a place in the table's top ten.

Despite all of that, Arsenal are favourites to overcome relegation threatened West Brom - who you feel must win to keep their slim hopes of staying up alive. Here's 90min's picks for how the Gunners should line up.

Arsenal predicted lineup

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Tierney's season has been disrupted by injury niggles | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Mat Ryan started the Gunners' last Premier League game but, after keeping a clean sheet in midweek, Leno should now start every game between now and the end of the campaign.



Calum Chambers (RB) - Has played second fiddle to Hector Bellerin in recent weeks, but the dismal showing on Thursday could see the potentially departing Spaniard left out.



Rob Holding (CB) - Wasn't in the squad for the trip to Newcastle but played well on Thursday night and deserves to start again.



Gabriel (CB) - Has been in and out of the starting XI of late, but surely is viewed as a preferred long-term starter to Pablo Mari? If not, you wonder why they bought him.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Fitness issues have disrupted Tierney's season. However, he's by far their best option and starting on Thursday would suggest the Scot is fit again..

2. Midfield

Mohamed Elneny celebrates his first ever Premier League goal last time out | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - Hasn't lived up to his lofty price tag so far, though it's not his fault he was so isolated in midweek. Needs to start commanding games.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Left on the bench against Villarreal but played well against Newcastle last weekend. Should come back in.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - An unused substitute at Newcastle, Smith-Rowe is one of the few Arsenal players to show any real grit and determination.

3. Forwards

Lacazette has been in good Premier League form | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Wasn't particularly bright in midweek but his quality is undoubted. Arsenal need to look to the future and Saka is a big part of that.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Has been in good touch in the Premier League, though you wouldn't know it because of missing out against Villarreal. A potential summer casualty if Arsenal look to shake things up.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - Astonishingly was hooked in midweek as Arsenal look to salvage something against Villarreal. A real captain's performance is required to show supporters their is hope.