The Arsenal team that should start against Slavia Prague in the Europa League

Arsenal return to Europa League action this Thursday when they face Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium.
With several key players injured or badly out of form, Mikel Arteta has a few big decisions to make ahead of the game.
A few positions are up for grabs in the starting lineup, so let's take a look at which players should get the nod for what is a crucial game in Arsenal's season.
1. Goalkeeper and Defenders
Bernd Leno (GK) - The first choice goalkeeper, Leno will definitely start.
Hector Bellerin (RB) - The club's longest-serving player hasn't featured since the defeat to Olympiacos but should return for this one.
Rob Holding (CB) - With David Luiz injured, Holding has taken the leading role in defence and will start once again.
Pablo Mari (CB) - After Gabriel's poor showing against Liverpool, Mari should come back into the lineup.
Cedric Soares (LB) - Kieran Tierney's injury is a blow for the Gunners, but Cedric showed he is a capable understudy earlier in the campaign.
2. Midfielders
Thomas Partey (CM) - The Ghanaian hasn't had the best of seasons, but he's by far and away Arsenal's best midfielder and his progressive passing will be key.
Dani Ceballos (CM) - Granit Xhaka is expected to miss out, so Ceballos should start.
Martin Odegaard (CAM) - The Real Madrid loanee has found form in recent weeks, scoring against Olympiacos and dominating against West Ham. He's earned his place in the side.
3. Forwards
Bukayo Saka (RW) - Arguably Arsenal's best player right now, Saka is back fully fit and will go straight into the starting lineup.
Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Lacazette seemingly fits Arteta's mould of striker better than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and should lead the line here.
Nicolas Pepe (LW) - The Gunners seem to be more balanced without Aubameyang in the side currently and with Emile Smith Rowe a doubt, Pepe's directness could be a big help against an organised Slavia Prague defence.
