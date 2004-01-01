The biggest Premier League summer signings and their FPL 2022/23 prices

Summer transfers help the months go quicker as Premier League fans dream of the new season. And with new signings come new Fantasy Premier League prices.

You may opt against splurging on a summer signing in favour of your tried and tested point-scorers from last season, but some of the most high-profile players on the planet are coming to England's top flight and they'll all be gunning for a spot in your team.

Here are the biggest signings of the summer so far and their corresponding FPL prices.

Darwin Nunez

Will Nunez fire or flop at Liverpool? | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC / Contributor

Team: Liverpool

Position: Forward

Price: £9

The days of Roberto Firmino leading the line seem to be over, with the signing of Darwin Nunez indicating a change of direction from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah is likely to be the priciest Liverpool star FPL players opt for first, but if Uruguayan Nunez makes a strong start there'll be a quick rush to sign him up.

Erling Haaland

Haaland laughing about the amount of FPL points he will score next season | THOMAS KIENZLE/GettyImages

Team: Manchester City

Position: Forward

Price: £11.5

It seems unlikely that Haaland will do anything less than score a bazillion goals for new club Manchester City next season. At 11.5, he's pricey but probably the cheapest he'll ever be if goals start raining in.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez giving him chances, Haaland is already a must-have for your FPL team.

Richarlison

Great picture but Richarlison was banned for a game for holding a flare | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Team: Tottenham

Position: Forward

Price: £8.5

Not a fresh addition to the league, but a new arrival for Tottenham and Antonio Conte to provide more options to an already exciting attack.

Harry Kane (11.5) and Son Heung-min (12) are very pricey while January signing Dejan Kulusevski (8) will get plenty of playing time, making Richarlison a more rogue shot for your team.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus should have fun in his new surroundings | Stuart MacFarlane / Contributor

Team: Arsenal

Position: Forward

Price: £8

Gabriel Jesus has also swapped teams in the Premier League, moving from Manchester City to Arsenal, and is expected to take up their striker roles following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and previously Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Brazilian scored eight league goals last season but will targeting a much better haul this time around with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard giving him chances.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips is unlikely to be an FPL hit | Matt McNulty - Manchester City / Contributor

Team: Manchester City

Position: Midfielder

Price: £5

Phillips wasn't signed by City for his goalscoring exploits - he's only scored one goal in his two Premier League seasons so far - and with Rodri in their squad he isn't guaranteed regular game time.

At £5, he screams FPL bench fodder. A top player, but hardly likely to be a differential in 2022/23.

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia was United's first signing of the summer | Ash Donelon / Contributor

Team: Manchester United

Position: Defender

Price: £4.5

Manchester United's first signing of the summer, Tyrell Malacia has a few players to sneak ahead of to make Erik ten Hag's starting XI.

There are a lot of issues at Old Trafford and clean sheets may not come regularly, but if the 22-year-old starts appearing regularly he'll be a snip at just £4.5.

Sven Botman

Botman will slot into Newcastle's defence | ANP/GettyImages

Team: Newcastle

Position: Defender

Price: £4.5

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe earned plenty of plaudits for fixing his side's previously leaky defence last season, and now he has greater quality to work with following the signing of defender Sven Botman.

He's decent value at £4.5 and pops up with the occasional goal, too.

Fabio Vieira

Vieira is priced modestly in FPL | Stuart MacFarlane / Contributor

Team: Arsenal

Position: Midfielder

Price: £6

Having seeing his goal-scoring potential in Portugal, Arsenal swooped in to sign Fabio Vieira from Porto.

His modest price reflects the competition he's likely to have to bat away at the Emirates, with Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard among those who play the number ten role under Mikel Arteta.

Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson is an exciting USMNT talent | John Todd/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Team: Leeds

Position: Midfielder

Price: £5.5

Leeds are backing Jesse Marsch with a summer of luxurious spending, with Brenden Aaronson one of the players tasked with improving a sometimes blunt United attack.

He's another middling price option who could provide good value if he gets going. The 21-year-old netted four league goals last season at Red Bull Salzburg

Ivan Perisic

Perisic is a new arrival at Tottenham | Tottenham Hotspur FC / Contributor

Team: Tottenham

Position: Defender

Price: £5.5

Ivan Perisic has adapted to life at left wing back easily in recent years and enters the FPL world as a defender.

At £5.5 and guaranteed to bomb forward with attacking stars like Kane and Son to supply, the Croatian could very quickly be picked up by managers worldwide - he's already owned by just under 47% of players.