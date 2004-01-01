The Biggest Transfers That Could Still Be Completed During the 2020 Summer Transfer Window

Despite the COVID-19 induced financial uncertainty that continues to threaten football, the transfer market does not seem to have been affected too heavily.

Already this summer we've seen Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz move for monster fees - and that's just the business Chelsea have done.

There's still plenty of time for a few more blockbuster deals before this protracted transfer window finally slams shut on Monday 5 October as well.

Here are 10 deals that could and should still be completed before the deadline...

1. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Please, please, please let this transfer saga end soon.



The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United story has had more twist and turns in it than Mario Kart's Rainbow Road. The worst/best thing is, there will be plenty more before the deal finally gets sealed.



United are still pressing for the transfer and they could still realistically squeeze it in prior to the window slamming shut next month.

2. A Centre-Back to Leicester

A series of injuries and suspensions saw Leicester start the season with one available centre-back.



Wilfred Ndidi has been filling in pretty well but now he is out injured for three months. Jheeze. Brendan Rodgers just cannot catch a break.



This makes signing a centre-back an urgent priority. Anyone will do at this stage, but top of the Foxes' wishlist is Saint Etienne defender Wesley Fofana.



The only problem is that the Ligue 1 side is managed by disgruntled, former boss Claude Puel who is making it very hard indeed for his replacement, Rodgers, to land the starlet. Therefore, a loan move for Craig Dawson is more likely. Glamorous.

3. Rodrigo De Paul to Leeds United

Rodrigo De Paul and Leeds United have been flirting all window long.



However, will this blossom into a committed relationship before next month's deadline? 'Maybe' is the answer.



De Paul shone in an underwhelming Udinese team last season and loves to score a screamer or two. He'd take to life at Elland Road like a duck to water.

4. Chris Smalling to Roma

How on Earth has this deal not been done yet?



Chris Smalling was an absolute pleasure to watch in Rome. Finally free from all the nonsense that comes with being a Manchester United player, he looked confident, composed and assured.



United clearly have no intention of integrating him back into the first team squad but are playing hardball with Roma over his transfer fee. This has gone on long enough now lads. Sort it out.

5. Alex Telles to Manchester United

Attacking left-back Alex Telles has been linked with a list of Premier League clubs longer than his man bun.



Chelsea and Leicester have both been mentioned as possible destinations in the past but Manchester United look set to secure his services now.



Like with every United transfer - other than Donny van de Beek in fairness - everything is taking an obscenely long time. As Telles is particularly keen on the move, it should be completed before October though.

6. Harry Wilson to Burnley

Liverpool's recruitment departure strikes again. After receiving £16m for Jordan Ibe and £20m for Dominic Solanke, the Reds are now set to land a £15m windfall from Burnley for Harry Wilson.



Wilson has endured a mix career so far. For every Juninho-esque free kick, there's been Junior Lewis-esque midfielder performance.



If anyone can get something out of him consistently, it's the Ginger Mourinho Sean Dyche. We hope you like aggressively sticking to two banks of four out of possession, Harry.

7. Sergino Dest to Barcelona

This summer was one of the worst in Barcelona history.



First, there was the Bayern Munich capitulation, then the Lionel Messi saga, then the Luis Suarez saga, plus the bizarre revelation that former boss Quique Setien was thinking about suing the club.



Amid all of this bluster, the club's pursuit of Ajax right-back Sergino Dest has unsurprisingly been lost in the shuffle.



Despite this, it could prove to be a smart signing. It's clear Ronald Koeman needs to start building for the future and what better way to do that than by bringing in talented starlets like Dest.

8. Milan Skriniar to Tottenham

Tottenham's start to the season has not been that convincing. By far the biggest issue is their centre-backs, who have not looked comfortable.



On paper, the Milan Skriniar deal is a no brainer. However, in financial terms, it's a bit of a brainer.



Daniel Levy famously despises paying over the odds for his players, whereas José Mourinho loves spending big. Which one of these two silverback, alpha males will come out on top we wonder?

9. Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid

Lucas Torreira is a snarling pitbull who would fit in perfectly to Diego Simeone's sh**house XI.



Arsenal have made no secret of their desire to go in a new direction in centre-midfield, but in order to fund a move for Houssem Aouar or Thomas Partey, fan favourite Torreira will probably have to depart the club.



This moves suits both parties and the modest fee involved means it should be completed with minimal fuss before the transfer deadline.

10. Rhian Brewster to ???

Despite only being 20-years-old, it already feels like Rhian Brewster has been knocking about for ages.



The Champions League winner impressed on loan at Swansea City last season, averaging a goal every two game, and he now feels like it's his time to break away from Liverpool and find his fortune.



The youngster has no shortage of offers with Sheffield United, Brighton and Crystal Palace among those interested. With so many clubs competing for his signature, surely someone will be able to hammer out a deal soon?