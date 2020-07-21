The Clubs Who Should Look to Sign Shane Duffy This Summer

It wasn't long ago when Shane Duffy was considered undroppable at Brighton. The centre-back was named the club's player of the season for 2018/19 as his outstanding defensive displays helped the club maintain their Premier League status.

In the two seasons following Brighton's promotion to the top flight (2017/18 and 2018/19), Duffy missed just four league games - all through suspension. But not only was he a rock at the back in 2018/19 for the Seagulls, he was also a key contributor in attack. In fact, he finished that season with five league goals to his name - the second-highest tally at the club that campaign.

But how quickly things can change in football.

3rd successful season staying in the league proud off the boys all season working hard and learning new ways! It’s been a pleasure lads ? pic.twitter.com/MHcmsGLo7x — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) July 21, 2020

Duffy has fallen out of favour this season under the management of Graham Potter, starting just 12 league games in total. This has led to much talk about his future, and the 28-year-old only fuelled speculation with a recent Twitter post in which he suggested his time at the club was coming to an end.

Of course, the recent arrival of Joel Veltman and the return of Ben White has also led to greater talk of a move away for Duffy. Here, we take a look at which clubs should be targeting the Irishman...

