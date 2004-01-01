The clubs Wilfried Zaha could realistically join this summer - ranked

Summer is here. How do we know that? Well, apart from the obvious fact we don't need to wear a coat to go to the shops anymore, Wilfried Zaha's name is plastered all over the news with regards to a potential move away from Crystal Palace.

The Ivory Coast international's future has been the subject of one of the most tedious storylines in football for a number of years now, and it's got to the point where we're just desperate for him to leave Selhurst Park so we don't need to hear about it anymore.

Palace fans probably disagree with that sentiment, but there you go.

With another summer of constant rumours about Zaha's future ahead of us, we've decided it's time to list the clubs who could actually make a move for the Palace man during this transfer window - applying true 90min house style to rank them by suitability.

6. Tottenham

Daniel Levy could be forced to part with Harry Kane this summer | Julian Finney/Getty Images

A number of the clubs on this list will only entertain a pursuit of Zaha if they generate transfer funds by selling players, and Tottenham definitely fall into that category.



If Harry Kane is at Spurs next season then it's impossible to see them forking out the sort of money needed to convince Palace to sell their talisman, but if Kane does move on they'll have a sizeable budget as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements.



If Zaha could adapt his game to play on the right of a front three he'd be a great addition with Gareth Bale heading back to Real Madrid this summer, though there's a lot of ifs and buts in the move right now.



Suitability rating: 2/10

5. Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic could be on the lookout for Jadon Sancho's replacement | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Again, a very unlikely destination as it stands, though if Jadon Sancho - another player in danger of joining the 'oh please just leave so we don't have to hear about this rumour anymore' brigade - heads out of Borussia Dortmund this summer it might become a possibility.



Similar to Bale at Spurs, Zaha wouldn't be a direct replacement for Sancho, who usually occupies Dortmund's right-hand side, and the Palace man doesn't really fit the usual Dortmund profile when it comes to big-money signings, though it's definitely not out of the question.



Suitability rating: 3/10

4. Napoli

Luciano Spalletti has recently taken charge of Napoli | Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

If Zaha is the protagonist in this long-running transfer saga, then Napoli have definitely taken the role as one of the supporting cast.



The Serie A outfit have been linked with a move for the Palace man for about two years now, with a whopping bid in excess of £50m rumoured to have been tabled back in 2019.



Having only recently appointed a new boss with Luciano Spalletti taking the reins at Napoli, it remains to be seen whether the Italian tactician will reignite the club's interest in Zaha.



Again, a lot of it is likely to boil down to the finances involved in any future deal, while there's also the small matter of dislodging Lorenzo Insigne to contend with - and he's a figure revered in Naples.



Suitability rating: 4/10

3. Monaco

Niko Kovac could look to bring him to Monaco | Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Monaco have been credited with an interest in Zaha even more recently than Napoli have, with the Ligue 1 side reportedly contacting Palace about his availability last summer.



Obviously the deal wasn't agreed with Zaha's potential suitors said to be put off by his £80m price tag, though Monaco boss Niko Kovac could well be knocking on the Selhurst Park door again this summer.



Zaha's 11 Premier League goals last season represent the best return of his career to date and given Monaco aren't exactly short of cash they look a very plausible destination this transfer window.



Suitability rating: 6/10

2. Everton

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri hasn't been afraid to open his cheque book in recent seasons | Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Of course Everton are interested in an eccentric winger who'll cost them a ridiculous amount but never actually make them any better.



The Toffees could write a pretty sizeable book about how to spend millions of pounds on players but finish in exactly the same position every season.



Zaha has been linked with a move to Goodison Park for as long as we can remember and with a number of wingers - including Theo Walcott and Yannick Bolasie - leaving this summer, a deal looks very possible.



A lot will depend on who the club appoint as their new boss following Carlo Ancelotti's departure, but this summer could finally be the end of the Zaha exit rumours.



Suitability rating: 7/10

1. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta desperately needs attacking reinforcements | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Last but not least it's a side who arguably need attacking reinforcements even more than Everton right now.



If Arsenal are going to challenge at the top end of the Premier League any time in the near future their squad needs a huge overhaul, and Mikel Arteta will know his frontline needs some quality additions.



Zaha has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium ever since he started claiming he wanted to play European football in 1962, yet while the move would make geographical sense for him it would be a bit weird considering Arsenal's left-wing is one of the few positions they probably don't need to prioritise strengthening.



Still, it's not like the Gunners to think rationally in the market.



Suitability rating: 8/10