The Complete Premier League Fixture List for the 2020/21 Season

The opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season will give us a clash of the champions as Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United at Anfield.

Arsenal's new year will also get underway against a newly promoted side, with Mikel Arteta's FA Cup winners travelling across London to meet Fulham, while José Mourinho's Tottenham face an intriguing match-up with Everton on opening day.

Chelsea's first fixture, an away meeting with Brighton, has been pushed back two days after the Blues' run in the Champions League, while Manchester United and Manchester City's fixtures against Burnley and Aston Villa respectively will be delayed even further.

We won't have to wait long for a real clash of the heavyweights as Chelsea and Liverpool will go head-to-head in gameweek two, and it doesn't get much easier for the Reds as they are scheduled to face Arsenal just one week later.

In terms of big derbies, gameweek five will bring us both the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool and a London derby between Tottenham and West Ham, with the first Manchester derby coming in mid-December.

Despite regular complaints from a number of managers, there will still be a hectic schedule in December, with games set to take place on December 19, 26 and 28 as well as January 2. It looks to be especially rough for Chelsea, who will face Arsenal on Boxing Day and Manchester City in January.

At the back end of the season, Liverpool fans will feel some nerves at seeing they must face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, and United will hope to have their work done by that point at they face a tricky away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here's the complete list of every Premier League game for the new season.

Gameweek 1 - Commencing 12/09/20



12/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United (postponed)



12/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton



12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal



12/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United



12/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa (postponed)



12/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton



12/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City



12/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United



14/09/2020 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea



14/09/2020 20:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton

Gameweek 2 - Commencing 19/09/20



19/09/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United



19/09/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United



19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool



19/09/2020 15:00 Everton v West Bromwich Albion



19/09/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham



19/09/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley



19/09/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace



19/09/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton



19/09/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur



19/09/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City



Gameweek 3 - Commencing 26/09/20



26/09/2020 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United



26/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Southampton



26/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton



26/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa



26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal



26/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City



26/09/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leeds United



26/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United



26/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea



26/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton



? 2020/21 #PL FIXTURES ?



Gameweek 4 - Commencing 03/10/20



03/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United



03/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool



03/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace



03/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton



03/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City



03/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United



03/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur



03/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley



03/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion



03/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Fulham



Gameweek 5 - Commencing 17/10/20



17/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton



17/10/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton



17/10/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool



17/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton



17/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa



17/10/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal



17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United



17/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Fulham



17/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United



17/10/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley



Gameweek 6 - Commencing 24/10/20



24/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City



24/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United



24/10/2020 15:00 Brighton v West Bromwich Albion



24/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur



24/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace



24/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Sheffield United



24/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea



24/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v Everton



24/10/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City



24/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United



Gameweek 7 - Commencing 31/10/20



31/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton



31/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea



31/10/2020 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion



31/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City



31/10/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United



31/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal



31/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton



31/10/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Manchester City



31/10/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton



31/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace



Gameweek 8 - Commencing 07/11/20



07/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa



07/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Burnley



07/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United



07/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United



07/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United



07/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton



07/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool



07/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United



07/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur



07/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Fulham



Gameweek 9 - Commencing 21/11/20



21/11/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton



21/11/2020 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace



21/11/2020 15:00 Fulham v Everton



21/11/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal



21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City



21/11/2020 15:00 Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion



21/11/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea



21/11/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v West Ham United



21/11/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City



21/11/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton



? The #PLfixtures are in!



Gameweek 10 - Commencing 28/11/20



28/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton



28/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool



28/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur



28/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United



28/11/2020 15:00 Everton v Leeds United



28/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham



28/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley



28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United



28/11/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United



28/11/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa



Gameweek 11 - Commencing 05/12/20



05/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United



05/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Southampton



05/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Everton



05/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United



05/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton



05/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham



05/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City



05/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal



05/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace



05/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United



Gameweek 12 - Commencing 12/12/20



12/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley



12/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur



12/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Chelsea



12/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool



12/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United



12/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton



12/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City



12/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion



12/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United



12/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa



Gameweek 13 - Commencing 15/12/20



15/12/2020 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton



15/12/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley



15/12/2020 19:45 Fulham v Brighton



15/12/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United



15/12/2020 19:45 Leicester City v Everton



15/12/2020 19:45 Sheffield United v Manchester United



15/12/2020 19:45 West Ham United v Crystal Palace



15/12/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Chelsea



16/12/2020 20:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur



16/12/2020 20:00 Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion



Gameweek 14 - Commencing 19/12/20



19/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Sheffield United



19/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton



19/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United



19/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool



19/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Arsenal



19/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United



19/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham



19/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City



19/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City



19/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa



Gameweek 15 - Commencing 26/12/20



26/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea



26/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace



26/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Southampton



26/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley



26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United



26/12/2020 15:00 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion



26/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United



26/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton



26/12/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Brighton



26/12/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur



Gameweek 16 - Commencing 28/12/20



28/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal



28/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United



28/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa



28/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City



28/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester City



28/12/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton



28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool



28/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United



28/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham



28/12/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United



Gameweek 17 - Commencing 02/01/21



02/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton



02/01/2021 15:00 Burnley v Fulham



02/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City



02/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United



02/01/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United



02/01/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa



02/01/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City



02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool



02/01/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United



02/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Gameweek 18 - Commencing 12/01/21



12/01/2021 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace



12/01/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur



12/01/2021 19:45 Fulham v Manchester United



12/01/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Southampton



12/01/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea



12/01/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United



12/01/2021 19:45 West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion



12/01/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Everton



13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley



13/01/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton



Gameweek 19 - Commencing 16/01/21



16/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United



16/01/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton



16/01/2021 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea



16/01/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton



16/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton



16/01/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United



16/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace



16/01/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur



16/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley



16/01/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Bromwich Albion



Gameweek 20 - Commencing 26/01/21



26/01/2021 19:45 Brighton v Fulham



26/01/2021 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa



26/01/2021 19:45 Everton v Leicester City



26/01/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Sheffield United



26/01/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City



27/01/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Wolverhampton



27/01/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United



27/01/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United



27/01/2021 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal



27/01/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool



Gameweek 21 - Commencing 30/01/21



30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United



30/01/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur



30/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley



30/01/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton



30/01/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United



30/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United



30/01/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Sheffield United



30/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa



30/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham



30/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool



Gameweek 22 - Commencing 02/02/21



02/02/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham United



02/02/2021 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City



02/02/2021 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City



02/02/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Everton



02/02/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Southampton



02/02/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion



02/02/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal



03/02/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton



03/02/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace



03/02/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea



Gameweek 23 - Commencing 06/02/21



06/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal



06/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton



06/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v West Ham United



06/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace



06/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City



06/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton



06/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton



06/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea



06/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion



06/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City



Gameweek 24 - Commencing 13/02/21



13/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United



13/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa



13/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United



13/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley



13/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Fulham



13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool



13/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur



13/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton



13/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United



13/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Sheffield United



Gameweek 25 - Commencing 20/02/21



20/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City



20/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City



20/02/2021 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace



20/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Bromwich Albion



20/02/2021 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield United



20/02/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Everton



20/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United



20/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea



20/02/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur



20/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United



Gameweek 26 - Commencing 27/02/21



27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United



27/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham



27/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton



27/02/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa



27/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal



27/02/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United



27/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton



27/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Liverpool



27/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley



27/02/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brighton



Gameweek 27 - Commencing 06/03/21



06/03/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton



06/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City



06/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal



06/03/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Everton



06/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham



06/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United



06/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton



06/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace



06/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United



06/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United



Gameweek 28 - Commencing 13/03/21



13/03/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur



13/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion



13/03/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley



13/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City



13/03/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea



13/03/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United



13/03/2021 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United



13/03/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa



13/03/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton



13/03/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool



Gameweek 29 - Commencing 20/03/21



20/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United



20/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City



20/03/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United



20/03/2021 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United



20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea



20/03/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton



20/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa



20/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton



20/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Everton



20/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal



Gameweek 30 - Commencing 03/04/2021



03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool



03/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham



03/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion



03/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace



03/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield United



03/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City



03/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton



03/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur



03/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley



03/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United



Gameweek 31 - Commencing 10/04/21



10/04/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton



10/04/2021 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United



10/04/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea



10/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Wolverhampton



10/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa



10/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United



10/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal



10/04/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United



10/04/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton



10/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City



Gameweek 32 - Commencing 17/04/21



17/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham



17/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City



17/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton



17/04/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur



17/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool



17/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion



17/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley



17/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United



17/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace



17/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United



Gameweek 33 - Commencing 24/04/21



24/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Everton



24/04/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion



24/04/2021 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur



24/04/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United



24/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace



24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United



24/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton



24/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Brighton



24/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea



24/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley



Gameweek 34 - 01/05/21



01/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United



01/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United



01/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham



01/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City



01/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa



01/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool



01/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal



01/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City



01/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United



01/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton



Gameweek 35 - Commencing 08/05/21



08/05/2021 15:00 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion



08/05/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United



08/05/2021 15:00 Fulham v Burnley



08/05/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur



08/05/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United



08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton



08/05/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea



08/05/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace



08/05/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Everton



08/05/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton



Gameweek 36 - Commencing 11/05/21



11/05/2021 19:45 Brighton v West Ham United



11/05/2021 19:45 Burnley v Leeds United



11/05/2021 19:45 Everton v Sheffield United



11/05/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Leicester City



11/05/2021 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool



12/05/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal



12/05/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa



12/05/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Manchester City



12/05/2021 19:45 Southampton v Fulham



12/05/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton



Gameweek 37 - Commencing 15/05/21



15/05/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City



15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool



15/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City



15/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal



15/05/2021 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton



15/05/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Fulham



15/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United



15/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United



15/05/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa



15/05/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United



Gameweek 38 - Commencing 23/05/21



23/05/2021 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton



23/05/2021 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea



23/05/2021 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United



23/05/2021 16:00 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion



23/05/2021 16:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur



23/05/2021 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace



23/05/2021 16:00 Manchester City v Everton



23/05/2021 16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley



23/05/2021 16:00 West Ham United v Southampton



23/05/2021 16:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United