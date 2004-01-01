Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
The definitive history of London's rulers in the Premier League era
Tweet
The Premier League has been swathed by teams from London throughout its existence. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have usually been most successful, but who has ruled the capital, for how long and when?
London is England's football city. You can barely walk a mile or two without being reminded of that.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Recent history dictates that Im still uncomfortable about going to SB this weekend.
20 Oct 13:37 - 7sisters, 143 views 19 replies
Not to get political
17 Oct 18:56 - Pat Vegas, 735 views 37 replies
No one really make much of this Tonali (plus 39 others) gambling thing
17 Oct 15:54 - PSRB, 218 views 5 replies
Another reason why offices are no good
17 Oct 12:35 - Pat Vegas, 135 views 0 replies
It's ON, lads! 🏴
16 Oct 12:38 - redgunamo, 280 views 7 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards