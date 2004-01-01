 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

The definitive history of London's rulers in the Premier League era

The Premier League has been swathed by teams from London throughout its existence. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have usually been most successful, but who has ruled the capital, for how long and when?

London is England's football city. You can barely walk a mile or two without being reminded of that.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards