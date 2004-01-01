They say a team can score too early in football matches, but no side is ever going to turn down taking the lead inside 30 seconds.

Such an early lead has been taken a number of times before and multiple players have found the back of the net well before the half-minute mark.

Here are the fastest goals in Premier League history.

5. Christian Eriksen vs Man Utd (2018) - 10.54 seconds

Eriksen comes in at number five | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Back before he joined Manchester United, Christian Eriksen put them behind just over ten seconds into a match with Tottenham.



The Dane pounced on a loose ball in the box after Son Heung-Min had a shot blocked to give his side an early lead.

4. Alan Shearer vs Man City (2003) - 10.52 seconds

Shearer's fastest goal | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Alan Shearer has scored more Premier League goals than anyone, and also netted one of the quickest strikes ever.



He gave Newcastle the lead against Manchester City just 10.52 seconds into the match in 2003, tapping in after blocking a ball from goalkeeper Carlo Nash.

3. Ledley King vs Bradford (2000) - 9.82 seconds

King held the record for a long time | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ledly King became the first player ever to score in the first ten seconds of a Premier League match in 2000.



He did in style too, firing in a 30-yard rocket against Bradford, and held the record of fastest goal for 18 years.

2. Philip Billing vs Arsenal (2023) - 9.11 seconds

Billing gave Bournemouth the dream start | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Few people expected Bournemouth to score at all against league leaders Arsenal, let alone in the first 10 seconds of the match.



Philip Billing did just that, turning in a cross from Dango Quattara before many fans had even taken their seats.

1. Shane Long vs Watford (2019) - 7.69 seconds

Long holds the record | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Few records in football will be tougher to beat than this one, with Shane Long scoring after just over seven seconds in 2019.



The Southampton forward blocked a ball from a Watford centre-back and find himself through on goal before lobbing the keeper. He broke the record and broke it in style.