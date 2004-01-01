Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
The job Mikel Arteta wanted prior to joining Arsenal
Tweet
Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal as head coach in 2019, but had his sights set on a different job prior to returning to the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta was keen on joining Wales' coaching setup before taking on the head coach job at Arsenal.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
We are a little bit slow with the old transfer announcements.
12 Jul 12:53 - Pat Vegas, 35 views 3 replies
Maiden tonight, in the Dam.
11 Jul 16:14 - redgunamo, 145 views 10 replies
Absent friends.
11 Jul 15:18 - Sir C, 268 views 19 replies
This whole BBC presenter thing is getting very odd.
11 Jul 11:51 - PSRB, 99 views 2 replies
The Fabregas clone at Wimbledon. Alcaraz..
10 Jul 22:55 - 7sisters, 100 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards