 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

The most expensive January transfers ever

The ten most expensive January transfers ever, including deals for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona

The January transfer window often brings out the worst in clubs.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards