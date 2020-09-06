 
The Most Expensive Teenagers in Premier League History

Every club wants the best young talent in football, but they usually come at a premium.

Wolves have broken their transfer record to sign striker Fabio Silva from Porto in a deal worth a reported £35m - immediately making him the second most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

It's a power play and a statement of intent when a club opts to spend big bucks on younger talent, instead of investing in already proven, yet older, players.

Year: 2020
Fee: £35m

Wolves jumped straight into second on this list this summer. Their signing of 18-year-old Silva from Porto makes him the second most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

£35m is a lot of money for a player that most of us know simply from FM20, but in two or three years time we could look back on it as money well spent.

Success Rating: N/A

1. Anthony Martial - £58m Inc. Add-Ons (2015)

Year: 2015
Fee: £57.6m (including potential add-ons)

Manchester United top the list - to the surprise of, well, no one - with their signing of Anthony Martial in 2015. They paid an initial £36m for the French striker which could rise to £58m. And while it seemed steep at the time, he's become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

After an electric first season, Martial has struggled for consistency for a while but was back to his best in the 2019/20 campaign, hitting a career best 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Success Rating: 8/10


Source : 90min

