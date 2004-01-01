The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season

In every league around the world, there are players who stand head and shoulders above the competition. The players who dominate those around them and put teams to sword.

When it comes to the Premier League, there's a number of new signings looking to do just that in 2022/23 - and they will take some serious stopping.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has made a bright start to life at Liverpool | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool's new shiny striker Darwin Nunez was an imperious force in Portugal's Premeira Liga last season, racking up 26 goals in just 28 appearances for Benfica.

The Uruguayan was equally as effective on the Champions League stage, and it was his performance in the two-legged game against Liverpool that convinced Jurgen Klopp and the club's hierarchy to part ways with £64m - potentially rising to £85m if Nunez activates all the bonus payments and clauses added on to the deal.

A strong, powerful player, Nunez has already shown what's to come in some impressive early season performances.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus could be reenergised at Arsenal | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal have been crying out for a central striker oozing quality ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell out of favour before leaving.

In Gabriel Jesus, they have acquired a proven winner, stemming from a number of hugely successful seasons with Manchester City. A versatile player who possesses skill, pace and a keen eye for goal, 25-year-old Jesus is only just entering the prime of his career - and brings so much experience to the table.

The Gunners are looking to bag a top-four finish in the Champions League and, with Jesus leading the line, they have every chance of dominating games this season.

Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic was snapped up on a free transfer | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte demands the very best from each and every one of his players, with the Italian's standards set as high as anybody in the game.

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic is somebody Conte worked with at Inter, and the pair lifted the Serie A title together in convincing fashion. The 33-year-old is heading towards the twilight of his career, but his incredible fitness, work ethic and mental strength means he remains one of the world's very best wide players.

Operating as a wing-back these days, Perisic can dominate games in any third of the field, and Premier League defences will be terrified by the unknown threat he carries.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly debuted for Chelsea against Everton | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Kalidou Koulibaly has long been recognised as one of Serie A's best defenders, but now he's got the opportunity to show that he's one of the very best the world has to offer.

A terrific reader of the game and fiercely strong in the tackle, Koulibaly has made a habit of pocketing forwards and dominating play from the back - something Chelsea have been crying out since Antonio Rudiger departed for Real Madrid.

Now in his peak years as a centre-half, Koulibaly has all the tools to ensure Chelsea dominate the vast majority of games they play in.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has swapped Manchester City for Chelsea | Visionhaus/GettyImages

One of the standout performers at Manchester City for a number of years, Raheem Sterling decided to try something new after accepting that Pep Guardiola could no longer offer him the number of his starts his talent deserves.

City's loss is very much Chelsea's gain, with 27-year-old Sterling established as one of the Premier League's most consistent forwards. Be it scoring goals, creating chances or breaking on the counter at pace, the England international continues to strike fear into defences up and down the country.

Already a member of the Premier League's '100 club', expect Sterling to deliver in spades full for Graham Potter and Chelsea.

Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha is a strong, combative midfielder | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Fulham returned to the Premier League in style last season, storming to the Championship title at a canter.

Life won't be so easy for the Cottagers in the Premier League, but in Joao Palhinha they may have completed one of the most impressive bits of transfer business in the division. A star player at Sporting CP, Palhinha has all the attributes required to dominate Premier League midfields - with his stunning goal at Nottingham Forest a glimpse of what he can do.

Standing 6'3 tall, Palhinha was once named in the Premeira Liga Team of the Year, and he could push Fulham towards safety with some commanding displays.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Chances are if one player is going to dominate the Premier League above all else, it's going to be Erling Haaland.

In the interest of sporting fairness, it was probably a touch unnecessary for Manchester City to sign Haaland, given how good they are already and given how unbelievably good he is. Nevertheless, the reigning Premier League champions got the deal done for a steal of a price - and the Norwegian now looks primed to tear defences apart week after week.

Unbelievably athletic and incredibly consistent, Haaland's career statistics speak for themselves, and his opening day double-salvo against West Ham was the first warning shot to the rest of the Premier League - the 22-year-old is here and he is here to dominate.

