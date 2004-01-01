The positions Arsenal are planning to strengthen this summer

Arsenal kept their slim hopes of qualifying for European football next season alive with a surprise victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but despite completing the double over their London rivals for the first time since the 2003/04 season, most would agree a major overhaul at the club is necessary.

Mikel Arteta has received widespread criticism for the fact his side currently sits eighth in the Premier League and while that's totally unacceptable, it seems plans to improve the squad and put that right next season are already underway.

According to Goal's Charles Watts, the signings of a new goalkeeper, two full-backs, a central midfielder and a striker are all on the agenda.

Bernd Leno has struggled for consistency this season and the Gunners may decide to cash in on the German who is due to enter into the final two years of his current deal. It's claimed that the north London outfit are keeping close tabs on Ajax's Andre Onana and David Raya of Brentford as candidates to replace the 29-year-old.

It seems increasingly likely that Hector Bellerin will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after previously agreeing to stay one more season at Mikel Arteta's request. As well as replacing the outbound Spaniard however, the Gunners are in the market for a back-up to Kieran Tierney and reports suggest talks have already begun with Ryan Bertrand.

The futures of midfielders Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all unclear at present but with Dani Ceballos almost certainly returning to Real Madrid the Gunners are planning to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Brighton's Yves Bissouma is said to be a target should he be attainable, but prising him away from a fellow Premier League club is likely to prove costly.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of work to do this summer if he's to restore Arsenal's Champions League status | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could both be on the move this summer and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, a player who has been on the club's radar for a number of seasons, could be the man they go after to fill the void.

Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta alike will be hoping for a busy summer of both ins and outs but all of the above is likely to prove far more difficult than it seems on paper.