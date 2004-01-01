The Premier League clubs who should be trying to sign Isco this summer

It feels as though Isco has been rotting away at Real Madrid for about the past five years.

The Spain international's quality has never been in question, but for some reason his career seems to have just hit the buffers - despite his impressive winner's medal collection suggesting otherwise.

Clubs desperately looking to offload players whose contract expires next summer seems to be the new trend in football of late, and Isco is the latest to be placed on the transfer list as Real look to avoid losing the Spaniard for free in 2022.

With an asking price of just £15m placed on his head, Isco could be one of the bargains of the transfer window and 90min has taken a look at the Premier League clubs who should be courting the 29-year-old this summer...

1. Arsenal

Arsenal's need for creative midfielders is clear | Steve Welsh/Getty Images

It's impossible for a decent player to be made available for sale this summer without Arsenal being mentioned as a team who should be interested.



Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to strengthen his squad as they go in search of European football next season, and a creative midfielder is top of the agenda.



Tying Emile Smith Rowe down to a long-term deal is a decent bit of business, but they need much more.



Martin Odegaard's return to Real Madrid means they're already a man light in the creative midfield department and the addition of Isco would see them add the kind of player their side was sorely missing last season.

2. Tottenham

Nuno Espirito Santo has already been active in the market this summer | Henry Browne/Getty Images

Tottenham's midfield has become a bit of a puzzle of late - there's plenty of players who seem to be decent footballers but no-one is quite sure what any of them do.



Dele Alli's dip in form has seen them lose that genuine goal threat from midfield as well as a creative spark, and the addition of Isco would not only add quality to the midfield but it could also help the England man rediscover the stellar form he showed in the early parts of his career.



New boss Nuno Espirito Santo and general manager Fabio Paratici aren't messing about this summer and they'd be mad not to lodge their interest in Isco.

3. Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa looks to be building something special at Leeds | Robin Jones/Getty Images

It may seem a bit mad to include Leeds in this list but Marcelo Bielsa is definitely building something special at Elland Road.



He'll no doubt be keen to improve on his side's impressive ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and one area of his squad which could definitely be strengthened is his attacking options from midfield.



One of the hallmarks of Bielsa's time at Leeds has been his ability to get the best out of players whose careers looked to have stagnated a little, and Isco would be a great project for him.

4. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp may be interested in a move for the Spaniard | Pool/Getty Images

Questions were raised as to whether Jurgen Klopp would look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer or show faith in those already at the club - if rumours are to be believed it seems to be the former.



The Liverpool boss has already been linked with a number of creative midfielders and despite the Reds apparently having limited transfer funds available to them this summer, the potential £15m signing of Isco is too good an opportunity to miss.

5. Everton

Could Rafael Benitez lure Isco to Everton? | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Rafael Benitez's announcement as Everton boss was never going to be met with open arms by the Goodison Park faithful, though the signings of Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Demarai Gray have possibly caused even more uproar than the former Liverpool manager's arrival.



Given the Toffees' penchant for sanctioning big-money signings who ultimately turn out to be, well, rubbish, it's difficult to know why their fan base are so upset with shrewd, experienced signings, but if Benitez could lure Isco to the club it would certainly tick the 'statement signing' box. It seems like they need to replace their last statement signing James Rodriguez, too.

6. Leicester

Brendan Rodgers could be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

If Leicester can retain the services of their current midfield crop then there really is no reason for them to try and sign Isco - the only problem is it's a big 'if'.



James Maddison has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with Arsenal apparently interested, while Youri Tielemans' growing profile has also seen his name do the rounds in the football transfer talk columns.



Brendan Rodgers is too astute a manager to not have a contingency plan drawn up if either of the pair do leave, and a move for Isco would definitely come at a much cheaper price than they would charge for either

Maddison or Tielemans.