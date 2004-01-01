The shirt number Leandro Trossard could take at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard looks set to move north from Brighton to Arsenal, with his current employers agreeing a deal on Thursday with the current Premier League leaders.

The Belgian has looked all but certain to leave Brighton after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi, who banished him from training because of his behaviour, this month.

At one point, it seemed likely that he'd join former boss Graham Potter at Chelsea with Arsenal signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but with Potter and co signing the Ukrainian, the Emirates is now set to be Trossard's next destination.

Personal terms have been agreed upon as has a fee of around £27m, so it won't be long before he's picking out his squad number with the Gunners.

On this edition of The Chronicles of a Gooner, part of the 90min podcast network, Harry Symeou discusses Arsenal's imminent signing of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Trossard's possible Arsenal shirt number

Trossard won't be able to keep the number 11 shirt he's donned at Brighton, with Gabriel Martinelli, the man he'll most likely play second fiddle to, wearing it.

The number he most recently wore for his country, 17, is also unavailable, as it's currently occupied by Cedric Soares - though he could be heading out of the Emirates exit door to join Premier League surprise package Fulham.

If not, the numbers he'll be able to choose from are 2, 13, 15, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

It's safe to rule the first two out. given defenders generally wear numbers two and 13 has been reserved for goalkeepers at Arsenal since 2008, so it's most likely that 15 will be taken. That is unless Trossard has an affinity to another number that is not in the public domain.