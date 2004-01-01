The top Premier League moments of the month - August 2022

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2022/23 season.

The return of Premier League football has been a welcome one, with August treating fans across the globe to so many memorable matches already.

Here are the best moments from August.

10. Arsenal complete perfect month

Arsenal were imperious in August | David Rogers/GettyImages

There wasn't really one standout moment from Arsenal's perfect August, winning their first five games of the season without too much fuss - though they did secure wins late on at home to Fulham and Aston Villa in their final two games.

9. Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner

Scenes | Visionhaus/GettyImages

August's final Premier League goal came with just over two hours of the month remaining.



It looked as if Liverpool's frustrating start to the season was going to continue against Newcastle. But after the Magpies' time-wasting racked up an inordinate amount of added time, new signing Fabio Carvalho landed the fatal blow with 98 minutes on the clock.

8. Erling Haaland grabs back-to-back hat-tricks

Erling Haaland has looked unstoppable | Michael Regan/GettyImages

An awkward Community Shield debut in July meant there would be plenty of critical eyes watching over Erling Haaland in August.



Unfortunately for them, the frightening Norwegian scored nine goals last month, with six coming after grabbing back-to-back hat-tricks at the expense of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

7. Newcastle & Man City's thriller at St James' Park

Newcastle were pegged back by a resilient Man City | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Prior to Haaland's hat-tricks, he also played a pivotal role in Manchester City's 3-3 draw at Newcastle.



The Magpies came from a goal down to race into a 3-1 lead, backed by a boisterous home crowd, but City showed why they're champions and salvaged a draw on a thrilling afternoon in the north-east.

6. Leeds tear careless Chelsea apart

Brenden Aaronson was a pressing monster | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chelsea's weaknesses had already been exposed early in the season, but they were only slight.



Leeds, however, managed to make the Blues' wounds gaping and picked them apart at Elland Road on a memorable day for Jesse Marsch's men.

5. Brighton stun Man Utd at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag lost his first match with Man Utd | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Manchester United's opening to the season was actually pretty tame considering how the rest of their month played out.



Erik ten Hag's baptism of fire came at the hands of a well-organised Brighton side, who earned a famous win a Old Trafford thanks to a Pascal Gross brace.

4. Man Utd get redemption against Liverpool

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ten Hag's first win in charge of the Red Devils eventually came against bitter rivals Liverpool.



Though Jurgen Klopp's side had themselves stumbled through the opening weeks, Man Utd were written off before a ball had been kicked, but silenced their doubters with a magnificent Monday night showing.

3. Liverpool thrash Bournemouth 9-0

Just the nine goals | Visionhaus/GettyImages

In the face of their own crisis, Liverpool responded in scintillating fashion, condemning newly-promoted Bournemouth to a 9-0 defeat at Anfield.



Though not entirely results-driven, Cherries boss Scott Parker departed the club in the following days.

2. Late drama between Chelsea & Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte didn't quite see eye-to-eye | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Against a backdrop of managerial feuds and VAR controversy, a dominant Chelsea looked to be heading to another home win against rivals Tottenham.



But Harry Kane's header at the very end of stoppage time secured an unlikely point for Spurs, before Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off after the final whistle for one-too-many touchline altercations.

1. Brentford blitz Man Utd in 35 minutes

An unforgettable day in west London | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But as previously alluded to, Man Utd were the real protagonists of the month.



Their lowest point came on a scorching day in the capital, with Brentford pressing them off the park and racing into a four-goal lead with only 35 minutes gone.



The Bees showed some mercy from there on in, with the crowd largely switching their attention to taunt former player Christian Eriksen, but the damage to the Red Devils had already been done.