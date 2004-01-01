The Uncapped England Players Who Could Break Into Next Summer's Euro 2020 Squad

The release of the England squad is always fun - not least for the Twitter meltdown. No matter who gets selected, there will always be angry fans furiously typing away at their keyboards, abusing the poor admin with messages of 'Where's (*insert player from your favourite club here*)?!?! #SouthgateOut'.

With the European Championship being delayed until summer 2021, players on the fringes have been given an extra year to stake their claim for a place in the squad.

Here is a list of uncapped English players who could make it on the plane for next summer's tournament.

1. Dean Henderson

Coming off the back of an impressive season at Bramall Lane, Dean Henderson managed to secure himself a spot in the latest England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.



With Jordan Pickford looking shaky last campaign, there have been many calls for Henderson to take the starting spot for the Three Lions. Should the 23-year-old manage to displace David de Gea at Manchester United, then Southgate may be encouraged to start him for England.

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

While the England frontline looks potent, the defence is a concern. As a result, some have called for Man Utd's Aaron Wan-Bissaka to come into the squad.



While he offers considerably less going forward than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Crystal Palace man is considered to be one of the most defensively solid full-backs in the world, having made the most tackles in the Premier League last season.



Wan-Bissaka has been called up by Southgate before, but missed out on the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kosovo and Bulgaria due to a back injury.

3. Reece James

With the ability to take a set piece and swing in an inch-perfect cross, Chelsea's Reece James seems like the most natural replacement should Alexander-Arnold be absent.



The 20-year-old already has tough competition in the national setup, with Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also earning call-ups in the last year. However, If he manages to nail down the right-back spot at Chelsea, then he could climb up the pecking order.

4. Conor Coady

An ever-present in their last two league campaigns, Wolves' Conor Coady earned his first senior call up for the national team this month.



The former Liverpool man already has experience wearing the England shirt, having made 39 appearances for the youth teams. With Southgate's centre-back options looking uncertain, another strong season from Coady could land him a starting spot.

5. Ben White

Another centre-back option for Gareth Southgate could be Brighton's Ben White.



After an outstanding season at the back for title-winning Leeds United, Seagulls boss Graham Potter fought hard to keep the 22-year-old at the Amex Stadium, reportedly rejecting bids of around £25m from Marcelo Bielsa's side - and has now signed a new deal with Albion.



White will surely get his chance in the Premier League next season. Should he continue his fine form, then he could sneak into the national team.

6. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at the Emirates, scoring four and assisting a further 13 in all competitions.



With a gem of a left foot, Saka offers cover in several different positions, having featured at left-back, on both wings and in central midfield last term.



With competition in the attacking spots high, Saka's best chance of breaking into the England setup is surely in defence.

7. Kalvin Phillips

Despite having no Premier League experience, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips was given the nod by Southgate for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.



Phillips' performances at Elland Road over the last few seasons have drawn a lot of attention. And now, with the Yorkshire side in the top flight, the 24-year-old has the opportunity to prove himself at the highest level.



With top class competition lacking, Phillips will fancy himself to nail down a starting spot in the defensive midfield role.

8. Ebere Eze

After shining again in a mid-table QPR side last season, Ebere Eze finally earned himself a move to Crystal Palace in the summer.



Having already made nine appearances for the England youth teams, Eze could seal a promotion to the senior side should things go to plan at Selhurst Park.

9. Mason Greenwood

The Man Utd teenager truly burst onto the scene last campaign, scoring 17 times in just 25 starts.



With his pace, ability to use both feet, and deadly finishing, Greenwood can play anywhere across the frontline.



Should he pick up where he left off, the youngster will surely secure his ticket to Euro 2020.

10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Coming off the back of the best goalscoring season of his career (netting 15 goals in all competitions), England youth international Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on Gareth Southgate's radar.



The 23-year-old enjoyed great success at youth level, scoring the winning goal in the Under-20s World Cup final against Venezuela in 2017.



Considering Harry Kane's injury record, England's second-choice striker could be vital to the squad, and Calvert-Lewin will be looking to make the step up.