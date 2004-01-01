The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - March

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been voted PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for March.

The 20-year-old was at his flying best throughout the month and helped the Gunners to three victories in four games. He becomes the second Arsenal player to claim the prize this season after Gabriel Martinelli won the fan vote in December.

Saka's most devastating performance of March came in Arsenal's first match on the road at Watford. The wide man combined wonderfully with Martin Odegaard before laying the ball on a plate for the Norwegian to slide home a finish.

After Arsenal had been pegged back the England international then got on the scoresheet himself, showing great strength to ease Tom Cleverley off the ball before exchanging passes with Alexandre Lacazette on the edge of the box and firing an unstoppable strike beyond Ben Foster into the roof of the Hornets' net.

The youngster was involved in the build-up to Arsenal's sublime third in that 3-2 victory, too, benefitting from the quick thinking of stand-in ballboy Mikel Arteta.

After another impressive performance in the win over Leicester was followed by a quieter performance in the defeat to Liverpool, Saka finished the month in match-winning fashion. His low drive gave Arsenal a deserved win on the road at Aston Villa heading into the international break.

Saka took a whopping 53% of the fan vote, coming in ahead of Chelsea's Kai Havertz (13%) and Harry Kane of Tottenham (11%), who both had barnstorming months. Brentford's Ivan Toney, Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho and Watford's Cucho Hernandez were also shortlisted for the award.

