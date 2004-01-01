The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - November

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has won the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month award for November.

The Gunners picked up seven points from a possible nine during November to retain their grip on top spot in the WSL table and remain the league’s only unbeaten side this season.

Mead was a standout performer, starting the month by scoring and assisting in a 4-0 home win over West Ham at Meadow Park. That game yielded her milestone 50th WSL goal, but it could have been more had two other efforts not rebounded off the woodwork.

The England star was then a constant thorn in Tottenham’s side during an entertaining north London derby on Women’s Football Weekend, and could have had a hat-trick that day too but for a combination of the woodwork again and incredible goalkeeping.

Mead continued to contribute to Arsenal bringing in more points when they faced Manchester United in a potential banana skin clash. She was constantly asking questions of the Gunners’ opponents and her threat from wide helped suppress the impact of United’s attacking full-backs.

The 25-year-old narrowly finished ahead of Arsenal teammate Kim Little in the fan poll, bagging 24.61% of the public vote compared to her teammate's 24.07%, while versatile Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming was close behind in third place. Reading’s Natasha Dowie, Brighton’s Victoria Williams and Tottenham’s Ria Percival were also nominated for the award.

Mead follows in the footsteps of Ella Toone, who won October's award, and Chelsea's Fran Kirby, who was the recipient in September.

