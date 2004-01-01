Thierry Henry in talks to become new Bournemouth boss

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has held talks with Championship outfit Bournemouth to become their next coach as the Cherries look to replace Jason Tindall.

Tindall was relieved of his duties on February 3 after a poor run of form left them eight points outside of the automatic promotion places. The Bournemouth board have spent the last two weeks lining up the right candidate to guide them back to the Premier League, and it appears as if they've landed on a surprise appointment.

Henry is in talks to become the new Bournemouth coach | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the Cherries have spoken to Henry over the possibility of replacing Tindall, and the current coach of CF Montreal could be ready for a dramatic return to England.

News of this big-name appointment may come as a slight concern for Bournemouth fans, who will not be heartily encouraged by his record on the touchline. Henry landed his first major role as the assistant manager to the Belgian national team, but he quickly made the move into management to become Monaco boss in October 2018.

His spell in charge was short-lived however, winning only four of his 20 games at the helm, a run which left Monaco languishing in 19th place in Ligue 1 and on the verge of an unthinkable relegation.

Despite this poor debut in management, he was handed a second opportunity by MLS side CF Montreal, who finished 2020 in ninth position in the table.

Henry could leave Montreal for Bournemouth | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Henry's main priority will be carrying Bournemouth back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, should he be given the job. The Cherries are looking to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but they have a task on their hands, currently sitting sixth in the table.

This partnership will be considered a risk by many, who see Henry's appointment as a possibility for Bournemouth to increase their global reputation rather than banking on an experienced name to get them out of the Championship.