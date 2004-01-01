 
Thomas Frank reveals Brentford may sell Ivan Toney amid Chelsea & Arsenal interest

Brentford would consider selling Ivan Toney 'if the right price is there', according to head coach Thomas Frank. The striker is the subject of interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Source : 90min

