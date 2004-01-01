Teams
Gunners Latest
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Thomas Muller sends warning to Kai Havertz following Arsenal v Bayern Champions League draw
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller had a message for international teammate Kai Havertz after being drawn with Arsenal in the Champions League.
90min
Trending on the boards
I notice Barton seems to be going into public panic mode in his spat with Vine..
15 Mar 17:30 - 7sisters, 34 views 2 replies
First out the bag
15 Mar 14:11 - IUFG, 357 views 15 replies
Can't help thinking the timing of the news of Ben White's new contract
14 Mar 15:28 - Luis Anaconda, 244 views 7 replies
So it begins.....
14 Mar 13:46 - PSRB, 345 views 9 replies
So this Porto manager really is a ****, then
14 Mar 12:21 - Peter, 221 views 5 replies
