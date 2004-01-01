Thomas Partey apologises after earning 14th red card of Mikel Arteta reign

Thomas Partey has issued a heartfelt apology after he was sent off in Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Ghanaian began the day in Cameroon following his country's exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, landing at London's Heathrow airport around noon and being whisked straight to the Emirates Stadium.

He was thrown on in place of Emile Smith Rowe with 20 minutes remaining and Arsenal whittled down to the bare bones due to injuries. However, Partey was only on the pitch for a quarter of an hour after receiving two foolish bookings as the Gunners received their 14th red card in the Arteta era.

Partey took to Instagram post-match to apologise and explain his actions in his very brief cameo which means he will miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

"Am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques, I should get more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked but this is my personality, I like to fight for every ball," Partey said.

"I love this club and love my country even though things don't happen how I wanted, I would continue to work harder and make things right.

"I came back with the mentality to make myself available for the team to get to the final but it did not happen as planned.

"I will continue to give my all when am on the field of play because this is my life and this is what I chose to do.

"Am not happy with all that happened yesterday at the AFCON but I understand only with hard work things will continue to work hard to change this. Thanks."

A double from Diogo Jota ensured that Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup final instead of Arsenal, who underwhelmed in front of a packed Emirates Stadium and are still searching for their first win of 2022.