Thomas Partey & Bernd Leno included in Arsenal pre-season USA squad after initial doubts

Thomas Partey and Bernd Leno have been included in Arsenal's touring squad for their pre-season trip to the United States.

A report from The Times had suggested the duo would be left behind for the Gunners' trip to the US - a visit that is well overdue after previous postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But an official club statement has named Partey and Leno among the 33-strong touring party, despite the latter being linked with a move to Fulham. 90min understands the Gunners and Fulham have been locked in talks over a potential transfer for the German.

Partey, meanwhile, didn't travel to Germany for the recent 5-3 victory over Nurnberg, but did play in the 5-1 victory over Ipswich at the start of July.

Arsenal are scheduled to play three games in the US. First they visit the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face Everton, before further fixtures against Orlando City and Chelsea, both due to be hosted in Florida.