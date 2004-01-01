Thomas Partey & Bernd Leno left out of Arsenal pre-season USA squad

Thomas Partey has not been included in Arsenal's touring squad for their pre-season trip to the United States.

The midfielder is expected to remain in London with a few teammates, having not travelled to Germany for the recent 5-3 victory over Nurnberg. He did play in the 5-1 victory over Ipswich at the start of July.

Backup goalkeeper Bernd Leno has also been left at home. 90min understands the Gunners and Fulham have been locked in talks over a potential transfer for the German.

Arsenal are scheduled to play three games in the US. First they visit the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to face Everton, before further fixtures against Orlando City and Chelsea, both due to be hosted in Florida.