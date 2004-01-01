Torino meeting with Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to discuss Gleison Bremer

Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati is heading to London to hold talks with several Premier League sides over a transfer for Gleison Bremer, 90min understands.

The Brazilian defender, who is expected to declare for the Italian national team, won Serie A's Best Defender award for the 2021/22 season.

Il Toro are hoping to sell Bremer for €50m while his stock is high, and 90min understands that club president Urbano Cairo has dispatched Vagnati to England in the hope of inciting a bidding war.

He is expected to meet with officials from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - all of whom are in the market for a centre-back but are currently assessing other options.

The Gunners are continuing talks with Ajax over Lisandro Martinez, while Spurs remain in contact with Barcelona regarding Clement Lenglet and haven't completely given up hope of signing Inter's Alessandro Bastoni.

Chelsea are exploring deals for Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly, but Bremer could enter their thinking if talks with Torino are positive.

While there is tentative interest from England, the club most keen on Bremer are Inter, who want him to replace either Milan Skriniar - another target for Chelsea but looks more likely to join PSG - or Bastoni. Torino's city rivals Juventus are also keeping tabs on the situation.

However, neither Serie A side are currently willing to meet Torino's €50m asking price, opening the door to a move to the Premier League.