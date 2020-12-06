Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Spurs Go Top With North London Derby Win

Goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane gave Tottenham a 2-0 win over Arsenal in North London Derby, with the result enough to move Spurs back to the top of the Premier League table.

The game got off to a scintillating start when Son curled in a fabulous effort from 25 yards to put the hosts in front.

Just before the break, Spurs doubled their lead with a free flowing counter attack that was finish emphatically by Kane.

SON ➡️ KANE ➡️ GOAL ⚽️



It's that combination again! An emphatic finish from Harry Kane doubles Tottenham's lead on the stroke of half-time.



? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #TOTARS here: https://t.co/pR3pSThJRE

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WXD4igof9O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2020

After half time, Arsenal enjoyed the lion's share of possession but were frustrated by their well organised hosts.

Here are your Gunners and Spurs player ratings...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Aurier had a great game | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 7/10 - Passed a late fitness test to return in goal and did well, making one good save.



Serge Aurier (RB) - 8/10 - His midfield splitting pass led to the game's second goal. Also a solid defensive display which included four tackles.



Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 8/10 - Resolute display. His positioning was spot on throughout, racking up 11 clearances in total.



Eric Dier (CB) - 8/10 - As above. Spurs centre-back pairing were a key reason for their win.



Sergio Reguilon (LB) - 7/10 - Industrious presence on the left. Also played his part in Spurs' determined rearguard.

2. Midfielders

Sissoko battled hard throughout proceedings | Pool/Getty Images

Moussa Sissoko (CM) - 7/10 - Got through a huge amount of defensive work. He did particularly well covering Saka and Aubameyang's overlaps down the left.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 8/10 - Another mammoth midfield display. Swept the area in front of the Spurs backline admirably.



Giovani Lo Celso (AM) - 6/10 - Played the occasion somewhat, diving into a few tackles and picking up a deserved caution. Worked extremely hard.

3. Forwards

Kane and Son assisted each other's goals | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Son Heung-min (RW) - 8/10 - What. A. Finish. He followed up his beautiful goal by laying one on for his best mate, Kane.



Harry Kane (ST) - 8/10 - Perfectly weighted pass led to the game's opener and his finish for the second goal was merciless. Now the all-time leading scorer in North London derbies.



Steven Bergwijn (LW) - 6/10 - The third wheel in Son and Kane's telepathic relationship. Pretty quiet overall.

4. Substitutes

Ben Davies - 6/10 - Came on to shore things up, slotting in as a centre-back in his side's back five.



Joe Rodon - N/A

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bellerin actually committed a foul throw... | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Perhaps could ask questions of him for the first goal but nothing he could do about the second.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 5/10 - Channeled his inner 7-year-old by committing a foul throw in the first half. Offered little going forward.



Rob Holding (CB) - 6/10 - A few loose moments in possession. Overall though, his manager can have few complaints.



Gabriel (CB) - 6/10 - Not bad. Perhaps could have been more adventurous in his possession when Spurs retreated in the second half.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 6/10 - Pushed on well, particularly in the second half when he linked up well with Willian.

6. Midfielders

Partey played well on his return, before suffering an injury | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Willian (RM) - 6/10 - Whipped in some dangerous crosses, only to be let down by his forwards.



Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - The Gunners' best player before he was forced off with an injury. Started the majority of his side's attacks and put in some vital defensive work.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 5/10 - Set the tone for a feisty derby with a hilarious rugby tackles in the first minute. Positioning was poor for Spurs' second goal and some of his fouls were brainless.



Bukayo Saka (LM) - 6/10 - Somewhat wasteful in possession. Also spurned a good headed opportunity in the second half. However, he was always busy and bold in possession.

7. Forwards

It was another frustrating afternoon for Arsenal's strikers | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10 - A couple of bright moments but his goal drought continued. Committed three fouls - some of which broke the game up unnecessarily.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 5/10 - Nothing would break for him. His inability to score is starting to get a bit worrying.

8. Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6/10 - His best display in some time. Got on the ball after he came on and made things happen.



Eddie Nketiah - 6/10 - Offered little after coming on, though in fairness the service was poor.