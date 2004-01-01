Tottenham linked with ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with an unlikely move for former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey this summer.

The 30-year-old's current club Juventus are keen to offload him in the summer, due to his massive wages, reported to be in the region of £250,000 a week. Arsenal have been rumoured to be contemplating a swoop to bring the Welshman home, but latest reports claim he could be even be a target for the other side in north London.

Ramsey has not set the world alight in Italy | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Gazzetta dello Sport has stated that new Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici wants Ramsey to follow him from Juventus to Spurs this summer, and the club could be willing to pay I Bianconeri's £8.5m asking price.

The midfielder fell out of favour throughout the 2020/21 campaign in Turin, and didn't feature in any of the final five games of the season, with the team winning four in his absence and scraping to Champions League qualification.

Injury was not to blame for his lack of impact on the side, as he was selected on the bench for four of those matches, but Andrea Pirlo never turned to him in his hour of need. And with Massimiliano Allegri returning to the Juve dugout this summer, it appears Ramsey's time in Italy could be over.

I Bianconeri are aiming to trim their bloated squad, and they need to lower their wage bill if they are to make any serious additions. Ramsey's gargantuan salary makes him one of the club's priorities to shift off their books this season, as they cannot afford such a valuable asset to be playing a minor role.

Paratici was the man responsible for signing Ramsey on a free transfer back in 2019, and Gazzetta's reports suggests that he may look to reunite with the Welshman this summer.

However, this would almost certainly tarnish the midfielder's relationship with former club Arsenal, where he spent 11 years, winning three FA Cups with the Gunners.

On top of that, even if Ramsey was willing to upset Arsenal fans, he would also need to take a substantial pay cut.

Spurs' highest paid player is, of course, Harry Kane, who earns a reported £200,000 a week, and it seems unlikely that chairman Daniel Levy would break his notoriously strict wage structure for a player like Ramsey, who is 30 years old, injury-prone and a former rival.