Tottenham release statement after fan attacks Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement confirming that they will ensure 'the strong possible action' will be taken after a supporter kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the north London derby.

Arsenal ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday thanks to first half goals from Martin Odegaard and an embarrassing own goal from Hugo Lloris.

After the final whistle, things took a rather unsavoury turn as substitute Richarlison confronted Ramsdale while the goalkeeper was kissing the Arsenal badge. The Gunners number one, when getting his water bottle and towel from behind the goal was then confronted by a swathe of angry Tottenham supporters, with one jumping onto the advertising boarding and kicking Ramsdale.

In a statement released on the club website regarding the incident, Tottenham wrote:

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."