Tottenham set to overtake Arsenal in the UEFA rankings

Tottenham are set to overtake Arsenal in the UEFA rankings for the first time in 29 years due to the Gunners' failure to qualify for any European competitions last season.

Mikel Arteta's side fell to a disappointing eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, one point adrift of Spurs in seventh. This meant the Gunners missed out of Europe altogether, while Tottenham secured a place in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Although the competition may hinder Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the Premier League this season, their involvement will move them above Arsenal in UEFA's club coefficients before the end of the campaign.

The Gunners currently sit 12th on the list - which is based on European results over the past five years - on 80 points, just two points in front of their north London rivals. However, as Arsenal cannot improve their tally this season, Spurs will soon overtake them.

Tottenham are set to move onto 80.5 points for qualifying for the Conference League group stages and if they make a deep run into the competition, their total will far exceed that of Arteta's side.

Spurs remain some way off leaders Bayern Munich though, who have a whopping 116 points. Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Champions League holders Chelsea make up the top five, with Real Madrid just missing out in sixth.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently seventh with Manchester United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid completing the top ten.

News of Spurs' ascension is another reminder of how far Arsenal have fallen in recent years. They have not played in the Champions League since the 2016/2017 campaign, ending their previous 17-year streak of being involved in the competition.

They have made an underwhelming start to the Premier League season too, losing their opening three games before securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich City at the weekend.