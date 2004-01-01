Tottenham vs Arsenal - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham and Arsenal kick off Women's Football Weekend 2021 with a north London derby in the WSL, a fixture that promises to provide entertainment given how both sides have started the season.

Arsenal have a perfect record so far and lead the WSL after winning six from six to start the campaign. The only game they have lost in any competition in 2021/22 was against reigning European champions Barcelona in the Champions League last month, while they haven't conceded a domestic goal since Chelsea scored twice against them on the opening weekend.

But this Spurs team is better than we have ever seen from them. They started the season with four WSL wins on the spin, which is already only one fewer than they managed in the whole of 2020/21. A record points tally and highest ever WSL finish is comfortably on the cards if they keep it up.

This is everything you need to know about the north London derby this weekend...

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV/live stream

What time is kick off? Saturday 13 November, 13:30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? The Hive

TV channel? BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK), FA Player (international)

Highlights? BBC Women's Football Show (UK), FA Player (UK & international)

Referee? Amy Fearn

Tottenham team news

Spurs coach Rehanne Skinner hasn't used a fixed system this season | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Spurs coach Rehanne Skinner has used both back three and back four systems this season and will have to decide which shape best suits this game after opting for the former last time out in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The Spurs lineups have also often been rotated game to game, keeping players on their toes, so expect at least one or two personnel changes from last week.

Arsenal team news

Vivianne Miedema will start after being rested in the WSL last weekend | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Vivianne Miedema has been getting some much-needed rest lately after sitting out a Netherlands match against Belarus and Arsenal's last WSL game against West Ham. She did play 90 minutes in the Champions League in midweek and should also return to domestic action here.

Beth Mead was only a substitute against Koge in Europe but would be expected to return as a starter. Jennifer Beattie should at least be back on the bench following a recent bout of illness, but USWNT star Tobin Heath remains a doubt because of a calf complaint.

Tottenham vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Tottenham: Korpela; Ale, Bartrip, Zadorsky; Simon, Clemaron, Percival, Ubogagu, Neville; Graham, Williams

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, McCabe; Maanum, Little, Iwabuchi; Parris, Miedema, Mead

Tottenham vs Arsenal head-to-head record

Arsenal have won every north London derby there has been in the WSL | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham have come a long way since losing 6-0 to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly a little over two years ago, just weeks after the club turned fully professional. But they are still yet to taste anything but defeat in a north London derby in the WSL.

Arsenal won 2-0 in front of nearly 40,000 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019, before 6-1 and 3-0 wins in the WSL over Spurs last season. The Gunners have also prevailed 4-0 and 5-1 in FA Cup ties between the two clubs.

Something Spurs can take hope from, however, was a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Continental Cup last November, the first and only time they have scored more than once in any north London derby.

Tottenham vs Arsenal score prediction

Tottenham have turned a corner in a big way this season, but even so they enter this contest as considerable underdogs because of Arsenal's flawless form.

It is so difficult to see Arsenal dropping any points here because they have looked that good. Jonas Eidevall has fresh players who can come back into the team and the Gunners will have too much.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal

