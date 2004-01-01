 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Trabzonspor hoping to beat Besiktas to Nicolas Pepe signing

Turkish Super Lig clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor are competing to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe. Both sides have had £2.6m bids accepted.

Turkish Super Lig clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor are competing to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards