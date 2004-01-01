 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Transfer Deadline Day - LIVE: Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea latest

Transfer Deadline Day live blog - the latest rumours, offers and done deals involving Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and more.

The January transfer window deadline is finally upon us - the final chance for clubs around Europe to conclude any winter business.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards