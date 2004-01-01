Transfer rumours: Al-Nassr 'expect' Ronaldo to join; Real Madrid hopeful on Bellingham

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr 'expect' Cristiano Ronaldo to agree to join them on a free transfer before the end of the year. The Portugal forward remains without a club after leaving Manchester United. (Marca)

In terms of Portugal players potentially moving to Old Trafford, Manchester United have been told they will need to pay Diogo Costa's full £65m release clause in order to get him out of Porto. (Correio da Manha)

Arsenal have joined Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton following his stellar World Cup campaign with Argentina. (AS)

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is set to stay at Arsenal after agreeing terms on a new £200,000-a-week contract. He had been the subject of interest from Chelsea and Barcelona in recent months. (Daily Mail)

Inter are hoping to fend off interest in Alessandro Bastoni from Manchester City and Tottenham by offering him a bumper new contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Victor Osimhen has admitted that he wants to win a major title with Napoli before discussing his future. Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the striker. (Il Mattino)

Real Madrid believe they have done enough to convince Jude Bellingham to sign from Borussia Dortmund despite rival interest from Liverpool. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig could choose to keep Josko Gvardiol at the club until 2024, at which point a £96m release clause will become active. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has suggested that his client could move to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all interested. (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich's top striker target remains Harry Kane, though they are also admirers of Marcus Thuram and Niclas Fullkrug. France World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with a move too. (Abendzeitung/Sport1)