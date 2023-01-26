Transfer rumours: Ancelotti demands Saka signing; Chelsea back for Fernandez

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to lure Bukayo Saka away from Arsenal, with the 21-year-old still yet to extend his contract at the Emirates. (El Nacional)

The boss has also asked to sign Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, and Real Madrid could offer Dani Ceballos in exchange for the Italy international. (Calciomercatoweb)

Manchester United want to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer and have been informed that it will cost them a cool €120m to do so. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea are ready to return to Benfica with a new bid for midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are expected to offer £88m in cash and 'a couple of players' on top in an attempt to finally seal the deal. (Record)

Having hit a wall in their pursuit of Lyon's Malo Gusto, Chelsea could reignite their interest in £35m-rated Inter right-back Denzel Dumfries, who is also attracting interest from both Manchester United and Newcastle. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Dumfries' agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has flown to England to discuss the Dutchman's future. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have been told that they will have to trigger Martin Zubimendi's €60m release clause if they want to sign the 23-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder this month. (The Times)

In their search for midfield reinforcements, both Arsenal and Chelsea have asked about RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo. The Spain international is thought to have a €60m release clause in his contract which only applies to La Liga sides. (Fichajes)

Inter have made Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino their top priority to replace Chelsea-owned Romelu Lukaku in the summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain have been offered the chance to sign Zenit Saint-Petersburg winger Malcom this month. (Relevo)

Barcelona have reignited their interest in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who could leave the Etihad in 2023 after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola. (Sport)

Bayern Munich know their chances of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham are very slim but they will not sign a striker for the sake of it and could opt to begin the 2023/24 season with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as their starting striker. (Sky Sport Germany)

Ligue 1 side Nice have asked about signing Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham this month but the Colombia international does not want to leave. (Daily Mail)