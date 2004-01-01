Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid

Manchester United brought in Antony from Ajax this summer and were delighted to find out that he had rejected a £17m move to Manchester City in 2019, when he was still playing in Brazil with Sao Paulo.

The agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo tried to secure a move to Ajax as a replacement for Antony, only for the Amsterdam side to reject the opportunity.

Chelsea lodged an €80m bid for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao on Deadline Day but were referred to his release clause of €150m. The Blues are expected to reignite their interest in January.

With their focus firmly on other deals, Chelsea failed to send the required paperwork to Nottingham Forest to complete the sale of striker Michy Batshuayi. With most transfer windows now closed, the Belgian could join Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Bayern Munich have played down suggestions they could reignite their pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane in 2023, insisting they have more than enough attacking players already.

Arsenal declined to meet Aston Villa's £45m asking price for midfielder Douglas Luiz, with their third and final bid coming in at £25m. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract.

The surprise arrival of Arthur on loan at Liverpool was triggered by concerns that Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury could be a serious one and 36-year-old James Milner may not be able to play enough in his place.

Liverpool have paid Juventus €4.5m to arrange the loan and will have the option to sign Arthur permanently for €37.5m next summer.

Napoli would be prepared to sell striker Victor Osimhen to Manchester United in January, but only for €100m in a deal which would also see Cristiano Ronaldo move in the opposite direction on a six-month loan.

The January window could also see Paris Saint-Germain return for Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar, who remains a top target.

Tottenham considered a late Deadline Day move for Monaco winger Gelson Martins after passing up on the chance to sign Daniel James from Leeds.

Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is in talks with Leicester City over a surprise move to the Premier League. As a free agent, the Brazilian can move clubs after the transfer window has closed.

Barcelona failed with a late bid for former La Masia gem Sergi Altimira of CE Sabadell. The 21-year-old, who left Camp Nou in 2019, is in the final year of his contract and could return to his boyhood club next summer.