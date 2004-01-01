Transfer rumours: Arsenal back in for Aouar; Moukoko attracting interest

Arsenal are once again keen to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who would be interested in a move to the Emirates next summer if Arsenal can secure a place in the Premier League's top four. (Fichajes)

Talks have already been held between Inter and Chelsea over extending the loan of Romelu Lukaku, who does not believe he will play for Chelsea again. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Xavi is desperate to re-sign Lionel Messi next summer and is prepared to offload a number of Barcelona's current forwards to make space for the Argentine. Messi can become a free agent in 2023 if he opts out of the final year of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. (Gerard Romero)

Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko is attracting significant interest from across Europe as he enters the final year of his contract. The 17-year-old striker, who is concerned about playing time in Germany, has interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG. (Calciomercato)

Jurgen Klopp has convinced Liverpool to offer Naby Keita a new contract and the Reds are 'increasingly confident' of getting a deal done. (Football Insider)

Manchester City are prepared to rival Chelsea for the signature of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who is in talks with the Italian side over a contract extension. (Record)

Juventus will look to sign Antoine Griezmann next summer if Atletico Madrid do not make his loan from Barcelona permanent. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Bianconeri are also interested in Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea, with the Red Devils unsure over whether to extend his contract beyond this season. (Calciomercato)

Toni Kroos is expected to be offered a new one-year contract by Real Madrid in the coming weeks after impressing those in charge during the early weeks of the season. (AS)

Palmeiras striker Endrick has received numerous proposals from the Premier League. Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle have all 'promised' to bid for the 16-year-old, who is also wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Jorge Nicola)

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a €30m bid to finally sign Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar in January. The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract but PSG do not want to wait until the summer to sign him for free. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Contact has also been made between PSG and Juventus over a similar deal for Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder, who spent time in the Parisian's academy, would cost €15m in January. (Calciomercato)

Leicester are interested in signing Robin Gosens from Inter in January and will monitor the German's playing time to decide whether a transfer is feasible. (FC Inter News)