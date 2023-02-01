Transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Hudson-Odoi; Man Utd's Tielemans bid

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal are tracking the progress of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is expected to be sold by the Blues once his loan with Bayer Leverkusen comes to an end in the summer. (The Guardian)

Another Chelsea player, left-back Ben Chilwell, is being lined up for a big-money move to Manchester City after the departure of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich. (The Times)

Real Madrid have been saving money for their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and are prepared to throw everything they have at the England international in the summer. (AS)

Following Bellingham from Dortmund to Real Madrid could be Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, who has also been identified as a summer target. (Defensa Central)

Manchester United pursued a January move for Leicester's Youri Tielemans after news of Christian Eriksen's injury, but the Belgian was valued too highly by his current club and so United went for Marcel Sabitzer instead. (Sky Sports)

A striker is among Man Utd's top priorities for the summer, with a bid for £70m-rated Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on the agenda. (Rudy Galetti)

Liverpool were keen to sign Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in January before his Deadline Day switch to Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp's side could reignite their interest in the summer if he settles in the Premier League. (El Nacional)

Tottenham are looking to bolster in defence in the summer and are interested in Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. (football.london)

Paris Saint-Germain declined to pay over €10m to sign Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar in January and will instead wait until the summer to sign him on a free transfer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

In an attempt to replace Skriniar, Inter made a Deadline Day move for Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard but saw their approach knocked back. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona have offered a new one-year contract extension to Sergi Roberto, with their proposal also including another 12-month extension clause based on appearances. (Mundo Deportivo)