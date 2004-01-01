Transfer rumours: Arsenal eyeing Rashford, Ten Hag wants Dybala at Man Utd

Arsenal could step up their interest in Marcus Rashford as his Manchester United season continues to falter, with the forward having grabbed just five goals in 32 games this season - his lowest return since turning professional at Old Trafford.

While Rashford could leave the club, incoming manager Erik ten Hag has asked Man Utd bosses to secure the signing of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus.

Mauricio Pochettino believes that he and Kylian Mbappe are '100%' staying at Paris Saint-Germain for the time being but couldn't offer any assurances over their futures in the long-term.

Bruno Lage says that Wolves need to brace themselves for a barrage of bids for star midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Man Utd, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid interested.

Real Madrid are hoping to seal the signings of France midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Paul Pogba in the coming weeks.

Robert Lewandowski is asking Bayern Munich for a fresh two-year contract and a wage bump if they are insistent that he will not be sold to Barcelona.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders & Graeme Bailey . Toby Cudworth joins the show again this week to discuss how Erik ten Hag's appointment may affect Man Utd's pursuit of Paul Mitchell. There is also chat on the futures of Jesse Lingard & David de Gea and a look at what Newcastle are planning this summer.

Ralf Rangnick insists that he will stick to his word and move into a consultancy role at Man Utd at the end of the season despite fresh links to the Austria national team job.

Fabian Schar has turned down offers from Premier League sides and clubs on the continent to sign a new two-year contract with Newcastle.

Southampton will hold their ground and inform interested clubs that James Ward-Prowse is not for sale, with Tottenham and Newcastle emerging as suitors recently.