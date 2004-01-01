Transfer rumours: Arsenal interested in Arthur Melo & Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta openly admitted the Gunners would be active in January, and it seems there could be a flurry of movement at the Emirates this month.

In terms of outgoings, Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Roma on loan on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid are considering their own loan move for full-back Cedric Soares - who would act as a direct replacement for new Newcastle signing Kieran Trippier.

It seems Arteta is keen to get a new midfielder through the door. The Gunners have been linked with two Brazilian aces: Lyon man Bruno Guimaraes and Arthur Melo of Juventus. However, a deal for the former is expected to be too difficult to pull off in January given his hefty price tag, and the latter has only been discussed behind closed doors so far, with talks yet to be held with the Bianconeri.

A new striker is also a priority, and Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins has been touted as a potential alternative to top target Dusan Vlahovic, who is in no rush to resolve his future at Fiorentina.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick could also have a busy month on his hands with several players said to be disillusioned with life at Old Trafford. Centre-back Eric Bailly is believed to be one of those who is unhappy with his lack of game time, and he has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Milan, who are said to be keen on a loan deal as they look for cover for the injured Simon Kjaer.

90min revealed on Saturday that young winger Amad Diallo is set to join Championship side Birmingham City on loan.

Back in the capital, Chelsea's priority is to bring Italy international Emerson Palmieri back from his loan at Lyon as cover for long-term injury absentee Ben Chilwell, although the Blues have been linked with Everton wantaway Lucas Digne.

In terms of outgoings, Lazio are once again said to be eyeing a move for Kepa Arrizabalaga, but his wages are a stumbling block and it is almost certain Chelsea would not let the Spaniard leave this month with first-choice Edouard Mendy away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If reports from Spain are to be believed, Liverpool have been dealt a blow with potential midfield target Franck Kessie opening talks with Real Madrid. The Milan man is widely expected to leave San Siro in the near future.

Staying in Spain, Barcelona are supposedly pondering a move for their former player Adama Traore - a target for Tottenham - if winger Ousmane Dembele leaves the club. The Frenchman is being considered by Bayern Munich.