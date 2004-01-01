Transfer rumours: Arsenal & Man Utd in for Caicedo; Chelsea continue Gvardiol talks

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has played his way onto the radars of Arsenal and Manchester United, the latter of whom were on the receiving end of a masterclass by the Colombian on the opening day of the season.

United are continuing to look for midfield alternatives amid concerns that Frenkie de Jong wants to move to Chelsea instead, although the Barcelona man has told team-mates that a move to Old Trafford is a possibility.

The Red Devils have also held talks with Atletico Madrid over a £30m deal to sign striker Alvaro Morata.

Meanwhile, PSG outcast Mauro Icardi has told friends he wants to move to United this summer after being banished to the reserve side in Paris.

Chelsea remain in contact with the agent of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol but have yet to convince the Bundesliga side to negotiate about his future.

The Blues also face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Conor Gallagher after Newcastle decided to make the England international their top transfer target for the remainder of the summer window.

PSG are readying a long-term contract offer to Marcus Rashford to convince him to leave Manchester United. The Parisians want to pair Rashford with Kylian Mbappe in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Scouts from Manchester City will continue to monitor Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney over the coming season, with a bid potentially arriving if the Scot struggles in his battle for minutes with Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Udinese's Destiny Udogie was again left out of his side's matchday squad this week as he prepares to fly to London for a medical with Tottenham on Tuesday.

Spurs also remain interested in Leicester playmaker James Maddison but owner Daniel Levy is not convinced that he is worth the £60m it would cost to lure him away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Real Madrid's transfer business is finished for the summer, but acknowledged that moves could be made if either Dani Ceballos or Marco Asensio decide to look for moves away.

Liverpool want to keep hold of Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg this season, despite a number of Championship sides expressing an interest in signing the youngster on loan.

Sergino Dest has no interest in leaving Barcelona this summer and has told manager Xavi that he plans to stick around and fight for his spot in the first team. The American has been linked with both Chelsea and Man Utd.

Before the summer window closes, Bayern Munich want to find buyers for Joshua Zirkzee, Tanguy Nianzou and Bouna Sarr.

PSG want €25m from Juventus to sell midfielder Leandro Paredes but the Serie A side hope to negotiate that down to €17m so they can reinvest the money earned by Adrien Rabiot's possible sale to Man Utd.