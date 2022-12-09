Transfer rumours: Arsenal renew Vlahovic interest; Shaw on Barcelona radar

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic following the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who could miss three months after undergoing surgery on a knee issue. (Calciomercatoweb)

Juve are open to offloading Vlahovic but would prefer to offer him to Atletico Madrid as part of a swap deal for want-away Portugal international Joao Felix. (Calciomercatoweb)

England left-back Luke Shaw has emerged as a target for Barcelona as he approaches the final six months of his Manchester United contract, which does include an option to extend by a further year. (SPORT)

Barcelona officials want to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in January but Xavi is not convinced he is good enough for the team. (SPORT)

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is part of France's World Cup squad, has attracted interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes)

Real Madrid have made contact with Benfica over a deal for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (O Jogo)

Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Sean Walsh, Ali Rampling and Brian Goldfarb to look back on the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

Villarreal are open to selling defender Juan Foyth for €42m, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Man Utd all enquiring about the former Tottenham man. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich have no interest in a swap deal that would see Kingsley Coman move to Chelsea in exchange for Christian Pulisic, with the Bundesliga side not keen to 'swap a Ferrari for a Fiat'. (Christian Falk)

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, with City boss Pep Guardiola even personally calling the Frenchman's agent to express his desire to get a deal done. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are ready to renew their interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in January. The Norway international has also been linked with West Ham United. (Jeunes Footeux)