Transfer rumours: Arsenal return for Vlahovic; Barcelona push for cut-price Griezmann sale

Arsenal could re-ignite their interest in Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old opted to sign for Juventus ahead of the Gunners earlier this year, but the Bianconeri have since struggled. His teammate, teenage midfielder Fabio Miretti, is also on Arsenal's radar. (Calciomercatoweb)

Denis Zakaria has revealed that his agent was contacted by Liverpool over a deadline day move to Anfield at the start of September. The Switzerland international ended up joining Chelsea on an initial loan, while the Reds brought in his former Juventus teammate Arthur Melo. (Blick)

Highly rated Villarreal winger Alex Baena has a release clause of just €30m, putting Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on alert. (Sport)

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave Chelsea in January, but he won't be short of suitors. Roma, now managed by former Blues coach Jose Mourinho, are ready to make an offer for the centre-back. (Corriere dello Sport)

Antoine Griezmann is growing frustrated with his limited game time at Atletico Madrid due to a clause in his loan contract which would force the club to pay €35m to Barcelona, who are now pushing to sell him for €22m instead in order to bring this saga to an end. (Mundo Deportivo)

However, Juventus are ready to step in and make an offer of their own for Griezmann. Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic and out-of-contract Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio are also targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Richarlison's summer move to Tottenham was at risk of being hijacked at the last minute by bitter rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, but both the player and Everton kept their word to Spurs to seal a deal. (Goal)

Leicester City playmaker James Maddison remains a target for Newcastle United and the Magpies could move for him in the January window. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona are weighing up a move to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou from PSG in 2023. The Blaugrana would like him to return as a player before moving into an official directorial or ambassadorial role. (Mundo Deportivo)

Milan are hopeful of tying Rafael Leao down to a new contract, but if negotiations fail, they'll demand over €100m for his services amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich will not pursue Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos despite speculation linking them with a winter move. (BILD)

However, the Bavarians are keeping a watchful eye on Lautaro Martinez, who could leave Inter as they look to fund a permanent deal for Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercatoweb)