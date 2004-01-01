Transfer rumours: Arsenal spending spree, Cavani future

Arsenal are planning a mega spending spree that could see them spend up to £180m on new signings. Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ruben Neves are among the players being targeted.

Manchester City are in talks with Bernardo Silva over a new long-term contract. The Portuguese midfielder was linked with a move away last summer, but after a superb 2021/22 season to date, now looks likely to join Joao Cancelo in signing a new deal.

Tottenham and Juventus remain interested in signing 22-year-old Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, and could make respective moves for him this summer.

Real Madrid may trigger the buy-back clause written into Sergio Reguilon's Tottenham contract. The 25-year-old moved to north London in 2020 on a five-year deal, but Carlo Ancelotti's side have an option to re-sign him for £27.5m.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have been offered the chance to discuss a potential transfer with Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

Edinson Cavani is not in talks with River Plate over a summer move despite reports to the contrary. The veteran Uruguayan striker has been tipped to replace Julian Alvarez, who will link up with Manchester City in the summer after joining on deadline day.

Manchester City are expected to step up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian hasn't yet made a decision on his long-term future, although speculation has been rife over a potential summer departure.

Newcastle will renew their interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer having seen a £40m deadline day bid turned down.

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele has admitted "things weren't great" at the club after sealing a loan move back to Lyon. The 25-year-old will spend the remainder of the season with the side he left in a deal worth €62m two and a half years ago.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says the club will do all they can to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette. The 30-year-old is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer and isn't likely to be offered fresh terms.

Neighbourhood rivals Inter and AC Milan will battle Real Madrid for the signature of Arsenal defender William Saliba. The 20-year-old is on loan at Marseille and is yet to make any kind of impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona consider Manchester United and Juventus to be the likely landing spots for winger Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is out of contract at Camp Nou this summer and is likely to leave as a free agent after turning down two renewal offers from Barça.

West Ham manager David Moyes has said the club did not want to waste money on signings who would not improve the squad. The Hammers made club record bids for Darwin Nunez, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the closing days of the window but were unable to conclude any deals.