Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Martinez bid; Real Madrid's plan for Haaland

Arsenal have had a bid of £25m turned down by Ajax for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, who joined the Dutch side in 2019.

Manchester United want Barcelona to reduce their £80m asking price for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea could attempt to swoop for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling if flop striker Romelu Lukaku seals a return to Inter.

Liverpool are bracing themselves to lose star forward Mohamed Salah for free next summer as they are unwilling to stretch to a £400,000-a-week contract.

Real Madrid are planning to trigger Erling Haaland's €150m release clause at Manchester City in 2024, having missed out on Kylian Mbappe.

Marcel Sabitzer is facing an uncertain future at Bayern Munich. The Austrian hasn't established since his move last summer and Roma have enquired over his services as they look to revamp their own midfield.

Angel Di Maria would prefer to join Barcelona despite being locked in talks with Juventus after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds are targeting Manchester United outcast Phil Jones, who is also attracting interest from Southampton.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . On their most packed show to date, the guys discuss Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez, how Marc Roca joining Leeds could allow Kalvin Phillips to depart for long-time admirers Manchester City, the latest on Manchester United’s pursuits of Frenkie de Jong & Antony and much more.

Manchester City are open to letting Oleksandr Zinchenko leave the club. They are currently pursuing Brighton left back Marc Cucurella and Zinchenko could be shifted out to make room for the Spaniard.

AC Milan have been dealt a large blow in their bid to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, with PSG making a €30m bid for the Portugal international.

Tottenham have been told to stump up £34m if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre back Piero Hincapie.

Christopher Jullien plans to fight for his spot at Celtic despite being injured for over a year and dropping out of the starting XI.

Rangers are braced for bids for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, with Manchester United one such interested party.