Transfer rumours: Arsenal's record Caicedo bid; Pogba's Man Utd talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Arsenal are weighing up a £75m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and could find themselves in direct transfer competition with Chelsea again this month. (Telegraph)

Brighton are showing interest in Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the Reds would have to be prepared to waive a transfer fee. (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba wanted talks with Erik ten Hag before leaving Manchester United as a free agent in the summer, with the possibility that he was still open to staying at the time. (Express)

Chelsea are also being tipped to rival Liverpool for the signature of Matheus Nunes. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are considering Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as an alternative to Benfica star and Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. (The Times)

Tottenham will allow Bryan Gil to leave on loan before the transfer deadline following their capture of fellow winger Arnaut Danjuma (Matteo Moretto)

AC Milan are monitoring suddenly out of favour Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo (The Sun)

Milan are additionally said to be interested in Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin with a view to making a loan offer. (The Sun)

Barcelona are rumoured to be in talks to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, who has entered the final six months of his contract. (Daily Star)

Barcelona could also look to sell Ferran Torres in summer only 18 months after signing him. (SPORT)

Chelsea are expected to drop interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Newcastle are also not keen to get into a bidding war for the player. (Northern Echo).

Newcastle are unwilling to pay the £60m price tag Everton have put on Gordon and could continue to look at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. (Telegraph).

Everton could themselves also look at Ziyech if Gordon does leave. (Sky Sports)

However, Chelsea would prefer Ziyech to go to Roma rather than another Premier League club. (The Sun)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss some of the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more! If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Everton could also look to bring Marko Arnautovic back to the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Arsenal have rejected a loan offer from Monaco for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. (Daily Mail)

Leeds are reported to have offered €28m for Weston McKennie, with Juventus seeking €35m. (Sky Sport Italia)

Crystal Palace are considering an offer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, who has has been in talks with Bournemouth already. (John Percy)

Lyon are interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. (Fabrizio Romano)