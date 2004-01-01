Transfer rumours: Arsenal's striker search, Rice asking price

Arsenal are tracking Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Napoli's Victor Osimhen as they search for a striker to take them to the next level. Neither will, however, come cheap.

There has been new contact between Romelu Lukaku and Inter as the Belgian's nightmare spell at Chelsea continues.

Barcelona could swoop to sign Alexandre Lacazette in the summer when his contract, which doesn't look like being renewed, with Arsenal expires.

Manchester City remain confident they can see off interest from Real Madrid to bring in Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland.

Liverpool have scouted PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo ahead of a potential summer move. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been linked with the £35m-rated forward.

Aston Villa are gearing up for another heavy summer of recruitment, with Steven Gerrard set to have a budget of around £150m for new signings this summer.

Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer, with the Uruguayan yet to agree a new contract at Camp Nou.

The Villans hope loanee Philippe Coutinho will be one of those permanent deals, but they face rival interest from Premier League moneybags Newcastle.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is worth more than £150m in the transfer market, according to his manager David Moyes. The Scotsman also compared the rumours to Tottenham's stance on Harry Kane last year.

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is 'fully committed' to the club despite interest from Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag has stoked the fire amid links with the Manchester United manager's job after say they are great club with great supporters. Pep Guardiola, however, has claimed the Dutchman could replace him at Manchester City instead.

Wolves intend to open talks with Ruben Neves over a new contract as they bid to see off interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Arsenal are among those who have watched the Portuguese playmaker.

West Ham have put new contract talks with midfielder Tomas Soucek on hold until the end of the season. The 27-year-old has just over two years remaining on his contract at London Stadium.

Shakhtar Donetsk are demanding at least €20m for full back Dodo if they are to sell, with Arsenal among the sides heavily linked with the 23-year-old.

Manchester United are considering a move for RB Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn as they prepare for the departure of Dean Henderson this summer.

Leeds are among the frontrunners to sign Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is expected to leave Rubin Kazan this summer.