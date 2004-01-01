Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Zinchenko deal; Ronaldo's Man Utd future

Arsenal are putting the final touches to a deal worth £30m plus add-ons for Manchester City utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, who will sign a four-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

As a result, City are preparing a bid for impressing Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella to replace the outgoing Ukrainian.

Despite the player essentially asking to leave, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his contract at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid have reaffirmed that they cannot afford Ronaldo amid links with the player.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is considering a potential swap deal for Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer involving Donny van de Beek, who is yet to impress in pre-season.

France international wing-back Jonathan Clauss is close to joining Marseille from Lens, despite interest from Man Utd and Chelsea.

Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as an option for Napoli, who want the Spaniard on a permanent deal. Ross Barkley is another player who is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, while Billy Gilmour will head on loan again.

Matthijs de Ligt is in Germany to complete his big-money move to Bayern Munich from Juventus.

Despite some blockbuster signings, Barcelona's summer business is not done yet, with president Joan Laporta revealing the club still plan to bolster the defence.

Real Madrid will try to shift unwanted stars Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio this summer. Jesus Vallejo, Reinier, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral and Alvaro Odriozola are also surplus to requirements.

Milan are closing in on signing Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere, who is also a target for Leicester City and Leeds United.

Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga is another target for the Rossoneri, with the Serie A giants keen to take the defender on loan.

West Ham have resurrected talks with free agent Jesse Lingard and are confident of signing young Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

The Hammers have also been credited with an interest in Rennes' attacker Martin Terrier, although they could face competition from Leeds.

Contract rebel Carney Chukwuemeka is said to want £100,000 per week to stay at Aston Villa this summer, amid interest from a number of top clubs.

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to sign left-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis and plan to compete with Everton for Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet.